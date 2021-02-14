STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a car, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
The shooting happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the area of Prentiss Court and Plymouth Road, just south of the Benjamin Holt Drive exit off of Interstate 5.
Police said the man, 58, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His identity is unknown at this time.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
