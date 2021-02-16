(CBS Local)– After a hugely successful first season, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” returns to BET for season two on Tuesday, February 16. While Kron Moore has been an actor for a long time, she’s never had a part like Victoria Franklin that has changed her life so dramatically.

The BET star has been recognized as Victoria Franklin everywhere from the airport in Atlanta, Georgia to a random Mexican restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. The series became the number one new scripted drama on cable in its first season and Moore plays the First Lady of the United States. She excited for fans to witness all the crazy things going on with the Franklin family in season two.

“We looked up one day and we were the number one new scripted show on cable and that was mind blowing,” said Moore, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I didn’t know how people were going to accept the idea of this show. People were really receptive and they love Victoria and it has been an amazing ride so far. Victoria is dynamic and I don’t think you’ve seen a lot of that just yet. She is an onion. You have to peal back the layers and she is not one dimensional. I think the audience will see more of that this season. We will experience more of Victoria’s personality and some of her behavior.”

Moore says the biggest challenge of playing this role has been having to unpack things in her own life. She insists that the role has been very therapeutic for her. The character has also led to her being recognized in places she never would’ve imaged before this show.

“My life literally changed overnight. I expected to have some recognition in Atlanta because Tyler Perry is based here,” said Moore. “And in the Atlanta airport because so many people come through here. It was really interesting to go to different states and different cities and be recognized randomly. It was a big adjustment for me. People have been so lovely. People have really received Victoria very well. I’m always approached with open arms from people. It’s been adjustment, but not in a bad way. I was in Jacksonville, Florida at a Mexican restaurant eating chips and this lady was like ‘oh my gosh.'”

