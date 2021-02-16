Crews Knock Down Shed Fire In North SacramentoThree sheds caught fire on Barbara Street Tuesday night. Crews were able to extinguish the fires and say no injuries were reported.

29 minutes ago

More Concerning Whistleblower Allegations From State COVID LabSeveral new whistleblowers have come forward following a CBS13 investigation that revealed concerning allegations from inside California’s billion-dollar COVID testing lab.

48 minutes ago

Real ID Mistakenly Issued With Masked PhotoA Sacramento woman was excited to receive her new Real ID until she opened it up and saw the driver's license photo issued to her shows her still wearing her face mask.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Chase Ends In Crash In Rancho CordovaA pursuit suspect led deputies from South Sacramento to Rancho Cordova then crashed into a fire hydrant Tuesday evening.

1 hour ago