RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A chase along Highway 50 ended in a violent crash in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit started in the South Sacramento area near Highway 99 and ended near Zinfandel and International drives with the driver sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a fire hydrant and at least three trees. The fire hydrant was thrown nearly 150 feet in the crash.
The suspect’s vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash and caught fire at one point. Officials say the suspect was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Four people were inside the vehicle that was sideswiped. Deputies say they sustained only minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
The sheriff’s office did not say what prompted the chase but say the driver will likely face weapons charges. The driver was not identified.
Zinfandel Drive was closed temporarily while investigators cleared the scene.