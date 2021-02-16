YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Yolo County says grocery store employees, teachers and first responders are next in line to get the vaccine.
The county expanded its vaccination efforts to include frontline workers in Phase 1b Tier 1 of the state’s vaccine framework. That includes people who work in education, childcare, emergency services, and the food and agricultural industries.
Eligible people include:
- Food and agricultural workers
- Restaurant employees
- Grocery story employees
- All formal and informal childcare workers, including day care providers
- All staff in colleges, universities, junior colleges, community colleges, and other postsecondary education facilities
- All staff in educational support services and administration
- All staff in Pre-kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high schools
- All staff in technical and trade schools
- Any other workers involved in child and/or student care, including school bus drivers and monitors, crosswalk guards, etc.
Several clinics are now in the works, including one in Woodland this Saturday, and a clinic for 200 agricultural workers that will be held Wednesday at a local farm. Additional farmworker clinics will be set up at various worksites, officials said.
Eligible individuals can sign up for appointments on the county’s vaccine page.
None of the large health care providers in Yolo County have expanded eligibility to frontline workers in the Phase 1b Tier 1 category yet, so appointments will only be available through the county and not individual providers.
