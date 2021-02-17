SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a search for two escapees from the San Joaquin County Honor Farm:

Deputies say both escapees, 37-year-old Esteban Pareja and 35-year-old Romero Gonzales, have now been re-arrested.

Gonzales is being rebooked into San Joaquin County Jail while Pareja has been taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Both Honor Farm escapees have been captured!! Gonzales is on his way to being rebooked into the San Joaquin County Jail. Pareja was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. pic.twitter.com/S4bSSuatmw — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) February 17, 2021

Deputies say they have received a tip that the escapees could be at a Stockton-area motel.

Law enforcement officers are now out in full force in the area of 3400 block of West Hammer Lane.

People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

A search is on for two inmates who escaped from the San Joaquin County Honor Farm facility on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says all inmates were accounted for during a formal headcount done at 6 p.m. But, about an hour later, jail clothing was found near a fence line during a security perimeter check.

Two inmates were then found to be unaccounted for, authorities say.

Deputies have since been searching in and around the Honor Farm grounds and surrounding areas. A Stockton Police Department drone is also helping in the search.

The missing inmates have been identified as 37-year-old Esteban Pareja and 35-year-old Romero Gonzales.

Anyone who sees the pair is urged to call the sheriff’s office immediately at (209) 468-4400.