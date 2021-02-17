  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews have cleaned up after a hit-and-run crash left a mess across westbound Interstate 80 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck carrying construction equipment rear-ended a big rig near W. El Camino Avenue. The crash spilled nails and other metal debris across the roadway.

Officers say the driver of the pickup had ran away by the time they got to the scene; the driver of the big rig was not hurt.

It took crews around an hour to clean up the mess.

All lanes were back open by the start of the morning commute.