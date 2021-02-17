SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews have cleaned up after a hit-and-run crash left a mess across westbound Interstate 80 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, around 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck carrying construction equipment rear-ended a big rig near W. El Camino Avenue. The crash spilled nails and other metal debris across the roadway.
Officers say the driver of the pickup had ran away by the time they got to the scene; the driver of the big rig was not hurt.
It took crews around an hour to clean up the mess.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- DMV Mistakenly Issues Driver’s License With Photo Of Woman Wearing Face Mask
- Memorial Held For Baby Killed In West Sacramento: ‘She Was Just Perfect’
- Shut Down And Shut In: Some Mental Health Impacts May Linger Long-Term
All lanes were back open by the start of the morning commute.