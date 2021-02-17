FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An investigation is underway in Fairfield over a suspicious altercation caught on home surveillance video.

The footage shows a man forcefully leading a girl down a sidewalk with one hand on her backpack and the other on her wrist. The young girl can be heard crying as she walks with the man. A minivan then pulls up, a woman gets out and tells the man to let go.

The two exchange words and the woman is heard telling the man to back off. The woman asked the girl if she wanted to go with her and the juvenile can be seen hiding behind the woman before getting into the van.

After is girl gets in the vehicle, the man tried to open the doors but was not successful. He was seen walking after the van after it drove west down Meadowlark Drive.

It all took place around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in a residential area near Meadowlark Drive and Clay Bank Road.

Police say they have not gotten any reports about an attempted abduction or domestic incident, but they’re asking anyone who recognizes the people in the video to give them a call.