SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will be the home of the World’s Strongest Man competition for the next couple of years, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The multi-year deal means that the popular event will be held in Sacramento in 2021 and 2022. A third year in Sacramento is also expected to be announced later.

You heard it from the man himself! Looking forward to hosting @WorldsStrongest this summer. https://t.co/z7wIaVCF90 — Visit Sacramento (@VisitSacramento) February 17, 2021

“We’re just excited to be here,” said Rebecca Levin, Vice President of Media at IMG (the producers of World’s Strongest Man).

It’s unclear exactly where in the city the competition will take place, but it will no doubt look a little different than in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols.

Still, expect Strongmen pushing themselves to the limit by lifting everything from logs to trucks.

“We’re just trying to make sure it’s a safe event and though we’d love to have our fans here more than anything, we’ll do what’s best for both the athletes and their fans,” said Levin.

The event has been around since 1977.

Visit Sacramento is already projecting what the economic impact a three-year deal means.

“The athletes, the fans, production team, will all be here staying in our hotels eating in restaurants and supporting our small businesses,” said Dave Eadie, director of Visit Sacramento Sports Commission.

City leaders are already planning and preparing as the athletes powering through the pandemic qualify for the completion.

Last year’s winner was Oleksii Novikov, who managed to break a world record in the process – partially deadlifting 1,185 pounds.

The competition will take place on June 15-20 and will be broadcast right here on CBS and CBS Sports Network.