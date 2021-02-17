SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says he will not be seeking a fourth term.
“Although I have not made a formal decision, it is my intention—and I have said so publicly—NOT to seek a fourth term as Sheriff,” Sheriff Jones write in a statement released on Wednesday.
The comments come on the same day that Sacramento County Sheriff Captain Jim Barnes announced his campaign for sheriff.
A 22-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Barnes is also a graduate of Sacramento State University.
Sheriff Jones says he supports Barnes’ candidacy.
“I know Jim Barnes, and he is fully committed to keeping this community safe,” Jones said in a statement released by Barnes’ campaign. “He has an untarnished reputation of experience and leadership to be an excellent Sheriff.”
Jones was first elected as sheriff in 2010. In his most recent election, 2018, he won with 51.3 percent of the vote. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House in 2016 for California’s 7th Congressional District.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- DMV Mistakenly Issues Driver’s License With Photo Of Woman Wearing Face Mask
- Memorial Held For Baby Killed In West Sacramento: ‘She Was Just Perfect’
- Shut Down And Shut In: Some Mental Health Impacts May Linger Long-Term
The next election for Sacramento County Sheriff is scheduled to happen in June 2022 with California’s Statewide Primary Election.