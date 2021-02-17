TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man is accused of using part of a tree to attack another person in Turlock.
Police say the attack happened Monday afternoon in downtown Turlock near Third and Market. Officers were called to the area after reports of a victim being beaten on the ground.
Adan Cardona, 41, allegedly beat another man with a large tree limb.
Cardona left the scene when police arrived, but he was found and arrested thanks to help from witnesses. He is facing charges of attempted murder.
The victim sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.
It’s unclear what lead up to the attack or if the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.
