SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The process of vaccinating thousands of teachers and staff within the Sacramento City Unified School District is underway.

“This is a moment of hope for all of us,” said Dr. Brian Evans with Dignity Health.

Hundreds filed into the Serna Center on Friday as a team of Dignity health workers vaccinated Sac City Unified teachers and staff.

“We have prioritized employees who have been coming to work every single day,” said Sac City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

Aguilar says the school district has to manage the number of vaccines allocated to them, so their reopening plan includes a phased-in approach.

One thousand will receive their vaccinations on Friday. The priority: teachers pre-school to third grade, special education teachers, food service workers, custodians and elementary school principals.

“I’m really excited to be able to take the first steps to getting our students back on campus in a safe and healthy way,” said Erin Hanson, principal at Caleb Greenwood Elementary.

Around 400 seniors were able to go as well.

“I was inspired to see people at 7 to 7:30 a.m. lining up [and] down the block to get vaccinated,” said Lisa Murkowski.

Friday will be the first of three planned clinics for the 4,300 district employees.

“Every day is a difficult day of distance learning,” said Hanson. “None of it has been easy.”