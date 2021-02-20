DAVIS (CBS13) – A Davis couple that went missing while camping in northern Nevada was found by an off-duty Washoe County sheriff’s detective sergeant on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty sergeant was miles away from his own campsite when he located the couple, Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp, with their disabled truck.

The couple had been reported missing to Davis authorities and, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, concerned family said on social media that Clapp’s credit card was last used in the Washoe County town of Gerlach.

Scroll through photos from the rescue below.

Kira Ann Clapp rescued (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

diego salido rescued (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

couples truck (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

missing davis couple found (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

rescue (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

diego salido Diego Salido (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Diego Salido Kira Ann Clapp Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp (credit: Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the off-duty sergeant returned to his camp to use his satellite phone to call in the couple’s location.

At around 7:30 p.m., the couple had been picked up by a rescue unit to be taken to safety.

