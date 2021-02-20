  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An overnight crash in Stockton left a driver in critical condition and a passenger dead, authorities said on Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lower Sacramento Road and Ponce De Leon Avenue.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the driver was speeding and crashed into a light pole at the intersection.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Stockton police said investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

More from CBS Sacramento: