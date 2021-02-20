STOCKTON (CBS13) – An overnight crash in Stockton left a driver in critical condition and a passenger dead, authorities said on Saturday.
The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lower Sacramento Road and Ponce De Leon Avenue.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the driver was speeding and crashed into a light pole at the intersection.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Stockton police said investigators are looking into what caused the crash.
