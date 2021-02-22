SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A convenience store clerk has died following a possible robbery in Sacramento overnight.

At 3:23 a.m. Monday, Sacramento police were called out to a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue after receiving a report of “suspicious circumstances.” A customer said they found a male adult employee with a life-threatening injury. Sacramento Fire Department paramedics took the employee to a local hospital where he was later declared dead, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

Police have determined that the victim sustained at least one injury during what they think could have been a robbery. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are searching the area for clues and seeking witnesses who could potentially lead them to the attacker, say police.

There is no suspect information to release at this time. The identity of the employee is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.