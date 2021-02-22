SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There could see strong, gusty winds in the Sacramento Valley this week.
The National Weather Service – Sacramento warns that on Tuesday and Wednesday, there could be wind gusts as strong as 40-50 miles per hour throughout the interior of Northern California.
Beginning Tuesday, a series of progressively stronger dry cold fronts will move through, which will bring the breezier north winds.
A second dry front moves south Tuesday night, followed quickly by a third stronger front on Wednesday. This will bring considerably cooler temperatures to the region on Wednesday along with gusty northerly winds.
As a result of the powerful gusts, there could be downed trees onto power lines, resulting in power outages.
