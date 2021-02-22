Kings Fall To Bucks 128-115, Lose 7th StraightSacramento's losing streak hits seven games as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Kings 128-115 on Sunday night.

'Felt Like A Summer Day': Tourists Trek To Tahoe For Outdoor NHL GamesSouth Lake Tahoe is already a popular weekend destination, but add in some professional hockey - even more tourists trek to town.

Kings Drop Six Straight With 122-114 Loss To BullsSacramento's struggles continue as the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Kings 122-114 on Saturday night.

#3 Michigan Takes On #4 Ohio State Sunday: CBS' Bill Raftery Says Key Will Be 'Can Buckeyes Contain Hunter Dickinson'A clash between top four teams is set for Sunday on CBS and Raftery is looking forward to seeing what the Buckeyes answer is for the Wolverines talented freshman.