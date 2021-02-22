ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Elk Grove that killed two people.

The crash happened near Franklin High Road off Whitelock Parkway. Police say a little before 5 a.m., a 2004 Toyota Camry crashed into a tree, shearing off the front of the vehicle. Firefighting personnel also responded to the crash.

Police say two of the occupants were found outside of the vehicle. One died at the scene and the second was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two remaining occupants were extricated from the vehicle, police said. One of the occupants died from their injuries and the other was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The names of those who died in the crash have not been released.

Based on statements made by people on the scene, there are unconfirmed reports that they might have been teenagers. A friend of the victim says three of the people were recent high school graduates and the fourth was a current senior.

According to family, one victim is an 18-year-old woman and was in the backseat at the time of the crash. That family member says it took first responders over an hour to safely rescue her.

Henoch Munoz, who lives across the street from the crash, says he woke up to what sounded like an explosion. He says people often treat the road as a speedway.

“This morning I came out to see and I saw the car there so (I) just came here and it seems worse than I thought,” Munoz said.

Karl Ortega thinks about the families of the four people who were inside the car, trying to put into words what all are now going through.

“This is really, it’s horrific,” he said.

Friends are planning a memorial for Tuesday to both remember the lives lost and rally for the survivors of the crash.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Whitelock Parkway was closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive. Police are investigating what led to the crash but say speed was likely a factor.