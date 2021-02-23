ESPARTO (CBS13) — An Esparto man who had already been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty last year has again been arrested on similar charges.

Back in September 2020, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said a dead cat was found on the grounds of an Esparto school. Surveillance video caught a man kicking, punching and dragging the cat with a rope on camera.

The suspect was soon identified as 23-year-old Esparto resident Demetrius Martinello. He was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail.

However, on Feb. 21, Martinello was again identified as a suspect in another animal cruelty investigation.

Similar to the previous incident, the sheriff’s office said a cat was found dead on the campus of Esparto High School.

Exactly how Martinello was identified as the suspect in the second incident was not detailed, but he has since been booked into jail again.

Martinello is now facing added charges of felony animal cruelty, burglary, and trespassing.