SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Shots were fired in a Foothill Farms neighborhood Tuesday while deputies were serving a search warrant, officials said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was being served on Longfellow Way near Roseville Road with the shos were fired. No one was hurt, a detective confirmed.
It’s unclear at this time who fired the gunshots.
The sheriff’s office has not released any information about possible suspects or said who the search warrant was for.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: