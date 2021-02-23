LINDA (CBS13) — A pregnant woman was injured and her unborn child was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter division says 44-year-old Anthony Smith crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on on Hammonton Smaftville Road near Happy Way.
Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash.
Officials say the other driver, 31-year-old Robbi Megazzi, was pregnant and her unborn child sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Megazzi remains in the hospital, CHP said.
Smith was also transported to a hospital for a leg injury.
Investigators believe drugs were a factor in this collision.
The crash is still under investigation.