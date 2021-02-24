RIO VISTA (CBS13) — Grass fires are impacting traffic on Highway 160 at Highway 12 in Rio Vista.
The Rio Vista Fire Department said crews are working multiple vegetation fires along Highway 160. Smoke from the fires is visible in the area and may be across the highway, firefighters said.
According to Caltrans, there is one-way traffic control on Highway 160 at Highway 12 due to the fire. The Rio Vista Bridge was also closed in both directions but reopened around 7:10 p.m.
Drivers are advised to expect delays.
No injuries or damage has been reported at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.