SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former Sacramento Republican leader charged in the capitol riots has been released from a Washington D.C. jail.
Jorge Riley was released despite prosecutors arguing he's a flight risk and a danger to the community. The 41-year-old was arrested after he was caught on video admitting his involvement in the riot.
"We pushed our way to Nancy Pelosi's office and went further and further," he said in the video. Riley talked in detail about the violence. "I got pepper-sprayed three times," he said.
Riley has resigned from his position in the California Republican Assembly.
He is facing multiple charges related to the siege.
Two other Sacrament-area people are facing charges in connection to the riot on Jan. 6. Colusa County woman Valerie Elaine Ehrke faced a federal judge in Sacramento last month on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, and Rocklin man Tommy Allan is accused of stealing documents from Mitch McConnell’s desk and a flag from Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot.