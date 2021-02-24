SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic along southbound Interstate 5 into Sacramento from Natomas is crawling due to a crash Wednesday morning.
Exactly what kind of crash took place is not clear, but the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m.
#TrafficAlert in Sacramento County southbound I-5 just north of the American River is reduced to 3 lanes. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/e6XQKgNsqg
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 24, 2021
Southbound I-5 just north of the American River has been reduced to three lanes.
No estimated time of reopening has been given so far.
Expect a significant delay if taking that route into downtown Sacramento.