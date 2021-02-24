  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 5, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic along southbound Interstate 5 into Sacramento from Natomas is crawling due to a crash Wednesday morning.

Exactly what kind of crash took place is not clear, but the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 just north of the American River has been reduced to three lanes.

No estimated time of reopening has been given so far.

Expect a significant delay if taking that route into downtown Sacramento.