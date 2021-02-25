WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Yolo County District Attorney on Thursday filed murder charges against Gabriel Poletti, the man accused of a DUI in a head-on crash that killed two parents and injured their two young children in West Sacramento on Feb. 15.
The criminal complaint filed against 27-year-old Poletti, of Elk Grove, alleges two charges of murder, two charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with a previous DUI conviction and other DUI-related charges with several enhancements related to the children’s injuries and Poletti’s blood alcohol content level.READ MORE: Witnesses: 1 Killed In Police Shooting In West Sacramento
The crash occurred at night on Jefferson Boulevard near Locks Drive.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Manteca Linked To 1989 Rape, Stabbing In San Mateo
The father, Rasul Afzili, was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother, Anila Afzili, died at an area hospital, officials confirmed. The couple’s two young children, three-year-old Jannah and seven-month-old Azzan, sustained minor to moderate injuries and have since been released into the care of family members.
According to the district attorney’s office, Poletti having a prior DUI conviction allowed for murder charges to be filed in this case.MORE NEWS: Large Outdoor Gathering Prompts Clampdown On Tents In Downtown Davis
Poletti is being held in the Yolo County Jail without bail and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.