MANTECA (CBS13) – A man arrested in Manteca has been linked through DNA to a violent rape and stabbing that nearly killed a woman in San Mateo County 32 years ago, authorities announced on Thursday.

John Harris Jr. is being held on $500,000 bail in San Mateo County Main Jail on attempted murder charges.

During the 32 years since the crime, advancements in DNA technology and evidence being resubmitted on multiple occasions led investigators to get a DNA match in December of 2020, the San Mateo Police Department said.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, 1989, an unknown suspect with a bandana covering his face entered the woman’s apartment and grabbed a kitchen knife before entering her bedroom, authorities said. The suspect then climbed into the woman’s bed while holding a knife to her throat, then proceeded to rape and strangle her, in addition to stabbing her multiple times.

San Mateo police said the suspect also slit the woman’s throat but nearly missed the external jugular vein. Police said she fought back and was able to negotiate with the suspect to leave before calling the 9-1-1.

San Mateo and Manteca police worked with the FBI and San Mateo district attorney investigators to identify Harris as a suspect. In addition to the DNA evidence, Harris was found to have lived in the same neighborhood as the victim in 1989 and was unknown to her, San Mateo police said.

Investigators said Harris is believed to have lived in areas around the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin County and Arizona.

San Mateo police said the victim was flooded with emotions after the arrest and had been living with the incident her entire life since the crime.