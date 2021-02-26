WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The mother of the man accused of killing an infant at a West Sacramento hotel has also now been arrested, police say.

Earlier in February, West Sacramento police officers responded to a motel along West Capitol Avenue to do a welfare check and found a 16-month-old girl who had died as a result of traumatic injuries.

An arrest warrant was soon issued against 43-year-old Sacramento resident Derrick Woods. He was taken into custody a day after the incident.

Woods has since been formally charged with several felonies in connection to the infant’s death, including murder with a special circumstance for inflicting torture in the commission of murder, assault on a child under 8 with force likely to produce great bodily injury resulting in death, and abusing or endangering the health of a child.

On Friday, West Sacramento police announced that Wood’s mother Annette Womack had also been arrested in connection to the case.

Police say Womack, 58, is suspected of aiding and abetting along with child endangerment.

Family had spoken to CBS13 on the day Woods was arrested, saying they had tried to get him to surrender himself.

Woods is being held at Yolo County Jail without bail. Womack has also been booked into Yolo County Jail.

Police have said that Woods was not the infant’s father, but was known to the infant. The infant’s older brother was also present at the time of the incident and suffered serious injuries that required treatment at the hospital, police said.