Sacramento Plastic Surgeon Appears In Virtual Traffic Court Video Call While Operating On PatientThe California Medical Board said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for a traffic violation trial while operating on a patient.

Armed Man Tried To Steal Ex-Girlfriend's Car After Robbing Her In Stockton, Authorities SayA man accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend was arrested after attempting to steal her car and being found with a gun in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Johnson & Johnson's Single-Dose COVID Vaccine Gets FDA AuthorizationJohnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine gained authorization by the FDA on Saturday. It is the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the US, and is one that "checks nearly all the boxes.