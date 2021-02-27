STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend was arrested after attempting to steal her car and being found with a gun in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ledonne Drake, 47, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, domestic violence, identity theft, tampering with a vehicle and multiple weapons charges.
Deputies said the woman called 9-1-1 just before 6 a.m. on Friday stating Drake was in her vehicle trying to take it against her will. The victim also reported to authorities that Drake had assaulted her earlier in the night before taking her purse and phone.
Drake allegedly had been withdrawing money from her bank account and used her credit cards without permission.
The sheriff’s office said Deputy Serrano and K-9 Kimbo were the first on the scene and approached Drake who was still near the victim’s car. Drake took off running while reaching into his waistband, authorities said.
Soon after, Kimbo chased Drake down and took him to the ground while Deputy Serrano placed him under arrest, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim's phone and purse were found with Drake and a loaded handgun dropped to the floor when Kimbo took him down, authorities said.
See more photos from the arrest below.