Allora Co-Owner Says Staff Was Bumped Down Vaccine ListDeneb Williams, co-owner of Allora in East Sacramento, said he and his employees were turned away from their appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

18 hours ago

Family Honors Man From Sacramento Mistakenly Shot And Killed By Idaho PoliceA family is in mourning and grieving the loss of their loved one, after a man from Sacramento was shot and killed by Idaho police earlier this month. Though the department admits, Joseph Johnson was shot by mistake.

19 hours ago

Delays After I-80 Crash In North SacramentoAt least four cars were involved, Caltrans said.

19 hours ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 2/27/21Here is what's going on around the region.

23 hours ago

Evening Weather - 2/27/21Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

23 hours ago