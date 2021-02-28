NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Walmart in Natomas was evacuated due to a fire that started when a customer lit fireworks in a clothing department, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Sunday.
A customer allegedly placed fireworks inside of clothing in the men's department and set them off.
The scene was at the Walmart along Truxel Road in the Natomas Marketplace. The fire department said it received reports of the fire just after 2:45 p.m.
The person who set the fire was not located.
The fire stayed relatively small in size, affecting only clothing, and was put out by an employee with a fire extinguisher, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The store reopened at around 4 p.m.