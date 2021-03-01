MANTECA (CBS13) — A man is accused of stabbing his brother after the brother tried convincing him not to kill other people.
Police say the victim escaped from a bedroom window and called for help after 28-year-old Max Sorto stabbed him three times.
Sorto was arrested at a home on Bridgeport Lane Monday morning where he was found with a stab wound. It’s unknown how Sorto sustained the stab wound.
His brother was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
The victim told officers Sorto was threatening to kill various people. When the victim tried to discourage Sorto from carrying out the threats, Sorto reportedly threatened to kill the victim and then stabbed him.
After getting cleared at the county hospital, Sorto was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.