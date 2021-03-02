Sacramento Republic FC President Steps Down Days After Lead Investor Pulls Out Of MLS Expansion DealAs Sacramento tries to pick up the pieces of its collapsed Major League Soccer deal, the club's president and CEO also announced he is stepping down Monday.

Aaron Rodgers Gives $1 Million To Help Businesses In His Hometown Of ChicoGreen Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned businesses in or around his hometown of Chico.

Game On! High School Sports Are Back In Parts Of CaliforniaYouth athletes are running at the chance to gear up for game time after months of sitting on the sidelines.