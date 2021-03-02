MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Modesto police say, on Monday, detectives arrested Enochs High School teacher Patrick Mester. Exactly when the investigation into Mester started is unclear, but police say the alleged victim is an Enochs High student.
Modesto City Schools says they revoked his access to the school once they learned of his arrest.
“Mr. Mester completed all pre-employment requirements, including fingerprint clearance and background checks. He also received annual training on the prevention of harassment and child abuse reporting,” the district said in a statement on his arrest.
Mester has been a music/band teacher at Enochs High since the 2007-2008 school year, officials say, and has been employed by the district since 2003.
Police say Mester is facing charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18. He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail.