SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hazmat crews are investigating after a neighbor reported a bad odor coming from an industrial area in North Sacramento.
Sacramento Fire says a neighbor reported the odor in the 1600 block of Helena Avenue Tuesday night around 8:13 p.m. Crews located a 55-gallon drum at the scene emitting an odor that made some firefighters cough.READ MORE: Sutter Health Short On Vaccines As Blue Shield Takes Over Distribution
The firefighters backed off and called in hazmat crews to investigate the unmarked barrel at Alliance Roofing Company.
Officials have evacuated residences within a one-block radius and closed down some roads in the area as crews determine what is causing the odor.
HAPPENING NOW: Emergency crews respond to a hazmat situation off of Auburn Blvd in Sacramento. We’re told a neighbor called 911 to report a bad odor coming from an industrial recycling area. Crews located a 55 gallon drum emitting a bad odor but they don’t know what it is yet pic.twitter.com/YBWyJBoAjbREAD MORE: CBS13 Investigates Problems With 'My Turn' Vaccine Sign-Up Tool
— Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) March 3, 2021
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: West Sacramento Mom Puts Up 'This Neighborhood Is Full Of Karens' Sign After Neighbors Complain About Noise
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.