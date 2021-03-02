By Elisabeth Smith
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hazmat crews are investigating after a neighbor reported a bad odor coming from an industrial area in North Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire says a neighbor reported the odor in the 1600 block of Helena Avenue Tuesday night around 8:13 p.m. Crews located a 55-gallon drum at the scene emitting an odor that made some firefighters cough.

The firefighters backed off and called in hazmat crews to investigate the unmarked barrel at Alliance Roofing Company.

Officials have evacuated residences within a one-block radius and closed down some roads in the area as crews determine what is causing the odor.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 