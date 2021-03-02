VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Savannah Theberge, 26, of Utah was found dead inside a Vacaville apartment in January. Her alleged killer has been identified as her fiancee, 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber of Sacramento.

On January 30, 2020, the bodies of Theberge and that of a 15-year-old girl were found at Rocky Hill Apartments, a military housing complex, after a late-night social media livestream showed Weber holding a gun and the bodies of two nude females lying motionless on the floor.

Theberge’s mother, Enyaw Taylor-Theberge of Georgia, says Savannah called her the week of January 18-24 to say she was engaged to Weber and showed her the ring. She also said the two were going to California to meet his family.

Taylor-Theberge also said that her daughter and Weber had been involved in the past, and it didn’t go well.

Theberge identified her daughter in the video from her tattoos and other distinguishing features.

Taylor-Theberge said Savannah had been manipulated by Weber.

“She was a good girl and this was somebody that manipulated her and took advantage of her. She was not a drug addict street person,” she explained.

Savannah was recently employed by FedEx in Utah. She left behind a 4-year-son. A friend of Savannah described her as an “amazing mother.”

“She was an amazing mother and did everything that she could to make her little boy happy,” Grubbs explained.

The name of the teenage victim has not been released.

Weber is in jail facing several criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and domestic assault.

Weber is the older brother of rapper Marcus Weber, who goes by the name of “Uzzy Marcus.”