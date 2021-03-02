SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sutter Health is canceling vaccination appointments due to ongoing supply issues.
Last month, the health care system paused all new first-dose appointments due to “insufficient vaccine allocation.” Now Sutter is notifying patients with second-dose appointments through March 9 that their appointments are canceled.READ MORE: Sacramento Animal Shelter Receives Injured Beaver
Sutter is now asking the state to help with supply so it can avoid canceling more than 90,000 second-dose vaccine appointments.READ MORE: 'Silence Is Not Acceptable:' City Leaders Condemn Anti-Asian Hate, Rally Around South Sacramento Business Owner
“This is an extremely unfortunate situation for our patients, and one that is avoidable if we can get additional vaccine supply,” a Sutter spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Evil Killing Evil:' I-5 Strangler, Roger Kibbe, Killed In State Prison
The health system says it will call patients within 7-10 days to reschedule their appointments. According to CDC guidance, the second doses can be delayed, a spokesperson said.