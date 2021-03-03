MANTECA (CBS13) — A person who was apparently trying to cross Highway 120 in Manteca was struck and killed by a big rig Wednesday morning.
The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. near the Main Street onramp.
Exactly why the person was on the highway is unclear. California Highway Patrol confirms that the person was has died.
Officers say the big rig is owned by the City of Manteca.
Both lanes of eastbound Highway 120 will be closed through around 10 a.m. Traffic is getting by through the center divide.