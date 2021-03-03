SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Could a tollway reduce traffic along one of the major arteries of Sacramento?

Caltrans is considering a proposal that would add a tollway through the stretch of Interstate 5 between Downtown Sacramento and Sacramento International Airport.

Two of the top four traffic bottlenecks are located along that one stretch, Caltrans says.

It wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that Caltrans considered adding toll lanes to try and reduce traffic.

In 2019, Caltrans started examining a plan to add toll lanes on Interstate 80 that would relieve traffic heading into and back from the Bay Area. The route in question was the Yolo Causeway, which often sees a large bottleneck during the morning and evening commute hours.

Caltrans officials have said revenue generated from the toll lanes would help with freeway maintenance in the area, with extra cash going towards future projects.

Still, toll lanes have yet to be implemented in the Sacramento region.

Caltrans has said they want to finish the project aimed at reducing congestion through the heart of Sacramento by 2028.