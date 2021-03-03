SONORA (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died after a rollover crash in Sonora on Monday, police say.
Sonora police say the crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m. A 1998 Jeep Cherokee was heading eastbound on Highway 108 when, for an unknown reason, it overturned on the Stockton Road onramp.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, officers say. A bystander started lifesaving efforts that were then continued to officers and medics, but the young woman was later pronounced dead.
Exactly what led up to the SUV overturning is still unclear.
On Wednesday, the Sonora Police Department identified the woman killed as 20-year-old Sonora resident Sierra Landrum.
More From CBS13: Stimulus Check Update: When Could Another Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
The crash remains under investigation, police say.