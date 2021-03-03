SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities say the teenage girl who was found dead along Highway 49 over the weekend was the victim of a hit-and-run.
California Highway Patrol officers say the 17-year-old girl was found in a ditch near O’Hara Drive late Sunday afternoon.
She had suffered major injuries and officers who responded to the scene suspect she was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene.
Medics pronounced the girl dead at the scene, CHP says.
Her name has not been released at this point.
No description of the vehicle that struck her has been given so far. CHP is continuing to investigate the incident and are asking any possible witnesses to contact them at (209) 984-3944.