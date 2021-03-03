SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students in the Twin Rivers Unified school district could soon be headed back to in-person learning.
The Twin Rivers teachers union says they've reached an agreement with the district that will allow for schools to reopen starting April 6.
Negotiations with the district have focused on three sticking points, the union says: case rates, safety precautions and vaccines. But, the union says all pillars have been met with the agreement.
"As we begin this new phase, educators can safely return to in-person instruction and continue to support our students," said Twin Rivers United Educators president Rebecca LeDoux in a statement on the agreement.
The agreement comes as state leaders have also hammered out a deal that would get more children back into classrooms. Under the deal reached between Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers, school districts could get up to $6.6 billion to reopen by March.
A total of 56 Twin Rivers Unified schools would reopen with a hybrid schedule starting April 6.
CBS13 has reached out to the district for comment.