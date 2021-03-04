SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they are still looking for another suspect wanted in connection to the shooting that left a 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart dead last year.
The shooting happened back on Oct. 3, 2020. Sacramento police said that officers responded to the 8300 block of Jackson Road that afternoon to investigate a single-vehicle crash and found the driver unresponsive.
Officers soon discovered that the driver, later identified as Betschart, had been shot. Betschart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have since arrested one juvenile suspect in connection to Betschart's shooting. That suspect is now awaiting trial. However, detectives say they are still looking for a second suspect.
The second suspect has not been identified, but police say he was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger. Detectives say he had a large build and was wearing a white t-shirt at the time, but no other identifying information has been released.
No motive for Betschart's killing has been detailed at this point.
Anyone with information about who the second suspect is urged to call detectives at (916) 808-5471.