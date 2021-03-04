SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hopes for a “Miracle March” could be increasing as winter weather is set to come back to Northern California this weekend into next week.

Sacramento has seen just 6.44” of rain this year, down from the average of 15.02” it usually sees by this point (just 43 percent of normal). Statewide, the snowpack is just 61 percent of normal.

National Weather Service forecasters say dry weather is expected through most of Friday. Come Friday night, however, things will start to change.

Rain and snow will be moving into #NorCal starting later tomorrow and continue into Saturday morning. Mountain travel will be impacted Friday night into Saturday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wMAkDCMJIa — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 4, 2021

Expect some light showers over the Coast Range and Shasta by Friday afternoon, but widespread wet weather is expected later in the night. The heaviest precipitation is expected over the northern Sacramento Valley, with totals around .25-.75 inches.

Some gusty winds are expected with this storm come Friday night, forecasters say. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible over the central Sacramento Valley.

The heaviest snow is expected after midnight into Saturday morning, with the snow line being around the 5000’ mark. About 4-8 inches of snow is expected as pass level, so mountain drivers should expect travel delays and chain controls.

Precipitation is expected to dissipate into Saturday afternoon, with Sunday looking dry.

Another series of storms is expected at the start of next week, forecasters say. The first wave is predicted to arrive on Monday. A more impactful storm, with more widespread rain and snow, is expected on Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Even more showers are also possible on Thursday, forecasters say, but the outlook is less firm this far out.