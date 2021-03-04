Basketball Star Jeremy Lin Speaks Out About Attacks On Asian Americans, Racism On CourtOn Wednesday night, former Golden State Warriors player Jeremy Lin spoke out about the recent attacks on Asian Americans and opened up about his personal experiences with racism on the court.

Kings Beat Short-Handed Lakers 123-120Buddy Hield shook off a sore ankle to score 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 on Wednesday night.

Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another SeasonThe 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.

Sacramento Republic FC President Steps Down Days After Lead Investor Pulls Out Of MLS Expansion DealAs Sacramento tries to pick up the pieces of its collapsed Major League Soccer deal, the club's president and CEO also announced he is stepping down Monday.