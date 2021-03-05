SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on a crash in Sacramento early Friday afternoon:

1:59 p.m.

Authorities say a total of three people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Sacramento Fire says their crews also had to extricate one person from the wreckage.

Medics say the people transferred suffered moderate to severe injuries.

It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.

12:25 p.m.

Several ambulances have been called to the scene of a crash in rural Sacramento early Friday afternoon.

Sacramento Fire says the crash happened just before noon along the 8200 block of Elder Creek Road. Two vehicles and a semi-truck were involved, Sacramento police say.

Incident info: Multiple ambulances requested for a vehicle crash on the 8200 Block of Elder Creek that requires extrication. Condition and number of patients unknown at this point. Time of call was 12pm. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 5, 2021

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point. Sacramento Fire says several ambulances have been requested, but an exact number of patients has not been stated.

At least one person was transported from the scene with serious injuries, police say.

Elder Creek Road between Florin Perkins and Elder Creek is closed due to the crash. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Updates to follow.

