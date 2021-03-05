GRASS VALLEY (CBS 13) — From the hospital to handcuffs. A traveling nurse was arrested three times in just two days due to a chaotic crime spree in Grass Valley.

Police identified the nurse as Nicholas Firestone and said he was involved in verbal fights, robbery and prowling.

A spokesperson for Dignity Health said Firestone was a traveling nurse from Pennsylvania working at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

On day one, Firestone’s bizarre behavior started at work, according to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates. Bates got in a verbal fight with a security guard.

“He was kind of acting belligerent accusing the doctor of giving him medication without his permission, which wasn’t the case at all,” Sgt. Bates said.

Then, Firestone moved on to a motel down the road on East Main Street, where the manager called the police after Firestone became angry, claiming someone had been in his room.

About 30 minutes later, Firestone was stealing personal belongings at a business near Ridge Road, Sgt. Bates said. Employees there got the same treatment.

“They described him as displaying some belligerent, bizarre behavior, possibly under the influence,” Sgt. Bates said.

Firestone was arrested after officers found him with meth and stolen items. He was released from custody and the next day he was caught prowling at the Nevada City Post Office.

Police arrested him again.

After that, Firestone made his way to another local business, where he threatened staff and stole a cellphone.

“Again, some bizarre, belligerent behavior where he cut in line and was kind of yelling and screaming and causing a disturbance inside the store,” Sgt. Bates said.

Then came arrest number three and the third time was the charm. A judge set Firestone’s bail at $250,000 and for now, he’s still booked at a Nevada County jail.

Police couldn’t say for sure what set off this trail of trespassing, theft and fights.

“A lot of times with mental health issues combined or influencing drug use, it can be pretty tough to tell for the officers,” Sgt. Bates said.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital released a statement saying that Firestone is no longer employed there and that they are investigating the situation internally. It’s unclear how long he was there and how many interactions he had with patients