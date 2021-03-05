  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is not only suspected of trying to start a fire at a Stockton-area market, authorities say he also allegedly swung an improvised weapon at a deputy.

The chaotic incident happened late Thursday afternoon along the 2200 block of B Street in Stockton.

The improvised weapon deputies say the suspect swung at them. (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a market in that area after a man was reportedly trying to light a fire. The suspect had lit a box on fire near a propane tank, deputies soon discovered.

Deputies approached the suspect, but he tried to run. One deputy chased after him – and it was at this point that the suspect allegedly pulled out a weapon made out of a leash and weighted wheel. The suspect then started swinging it over his head and then tried to hit the deputy with it, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect – identified as 46-year-old Cesar Guzman – eventually started running in and out of traffic, prompting the deputy to fire a stun gun at him. Deputies say the suspect kept fighting them for several minutes after he was stunned, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Guzman has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail after being medically evaluated at a hospital. He’s facing charges of attempted arson, resisting arrest by force, and assault with a deadly weapon.