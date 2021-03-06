SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A good Samaritan rushed to get a mother and daughter to safety after their moving truck tipped over while exiting the freeway near Cal Expo.
Officials said the mother and daughter took the exit too fast, resulting in their belongings smashing out the top of the box truck.READ MORE: Protesters Rally In Sacramento In Support Of Indian Farmers' Rights
Nicholas Lee says he and a friend saw the mess and noticed one of the women’s legs was still caught.READ MORE: Bakersfield Man Missing After Car Gets Stuck In Tuolumne County
“The entire time I was trying to make her remain calm. Pull her leg out, once we did that, or once I did that with her, once we got it done, it was just a good feeling,” Lee said.MORE NEWS: Man, 81, Hospitalized After Metal Pipe Attack In Stockton; Suspect Sought
The woman was brought to a hospital. Police say nobody was hurt too bad.