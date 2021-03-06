  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Cal Expo, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A good Samaritan rushed to get a mother and daughter to safety after their moving truck tipped over while exiting the freeway near Cal Expo.

Officials said the mother and daughter took the exit too fast, resulting in their belongings smashing out the top of the box truck.

Nicholas Lee says he and a friend saw the mess and noticed one of the women’s legs was still caught.

“The entire time I was trying to make her remain calm. Pull her leg out, once we did that, or once I did that with her, once we got it done, it was just a good feeling,” Lee said.

The woman was brought to a hospital. Police say nobody was hurt too bad.