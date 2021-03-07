MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department on Sunday was investigating a pair of early morning shootings that occurred just a block apart from each other and left one person dead.
Reports of the first shooting came in at around 2 a.m. from the intersection of Coffee Road and East Orangeburg Avenue, police said. A man was located with a single gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.READ MORE: Recall Newsom Rally Held At California State Capitol Hours After Campaign Announces It Gathered Enough Signatures For Ballot
Modesto police said when officers were tending to the victim, shots and screams came from nearby in the area of East Coolidge Avenue and Water Street.READ MORE: Driver In Solano Sideshow Crashes Head-On With Vehicle While Passing Another Car; 3 Injured
Dispatchers received reports of a fight in that area and when officers arrived on the scene, they found another man with a single gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.
Modesto police said the investigation appears to be an isolated incident, but they did not confirm if the shootings were in fact related.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Several Shots Fired Into Backyard Gathering In Yuba City
Suspect information was not available for either shooting.