MODESTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol K9 is making a habit of big methamphetamine busts.
Pakito is a K9 with CHP’s Modesto-area division.
On Sunday, the department posted a picture of Pakito with his latest work: The K9 was apparently able to sniff out around 50 pounds of meth.
Exactly where the large drug bust took place over the weekend is unclear.
But, it’s not the first big drug bust in recent weeks for Pakito. Back in early February, Pakito and his handler were doing a traffic stop of a sedan along I-5. The K9 then alerted his handler about some possible illegal drugs inside the car.
Officers soon uncovered around 19 pounds of meth after that stop.
It’s unclear how many arrests were made after either of the busts.