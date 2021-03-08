FOLSOM (CBS13) – The wonderful weekend weather had many people leaving the house as California’s reopening showed a sign of promise for many people as the pandemic hits its one-year mark – but is it happening too fast?

Folsom was full of people on Saturday afternoon and evening, as things started to sound and look a little more like normal.

“I was surprised, and it’s nice,” said Portia Kent, shocked by the number of people out on the streets. “But I kind of question that.”

Though for some, like Kristin Murray, being out and about throughout the day was a great experience.

“Not as worried and scared,” Murray said. “It feels so wonderful.”

CBS13 asked some if it is too soon to mix and mingle out and about?

UC Davis infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg called reopening the state necessary right now, but important to do so with baby steps.

“Everything is pointing in a positive direction,” he said. “That’s not to say we can’t have another surge or another outbreak so we need to be vigilant.”

So before painting the town, Dr. Blumberg said tread lightly as the risk isn’t gone yet. That means masking up and keeping your distance.

Angela Nelson, who spent her Saturday night out in Folsom, had similar advice.

“I feel like as long as we’re outside and spaced out, we’re not worried,” she said. “Just don’t be stupid.”

Dr. Blumberg also said it’s important to give things another month or two before relaxing too much. He said that means to avoid gathering in groups until the entire group is vaccinated. He said if you do choose to gather, he recommends having it outdoors and in a very small group.

At this point, only 17% of Californians have been vaccinated. Around 85% is needed before herd immunity can be achieved.