TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are on a mission to clean up a spot just off of Highway 108 in the Sierra that has become a dumping ground of trash.
On Monday, workers started tackling the mountain of trash that had piled up along the highway near Mono Way in Tuolumne County.
While the trash was mostly out of the view of the highway, environmental concerns were also starting to pile up.
Discarded appliances, car batteries, broken furniture, chemical bottles and gas cans were among the refuse that had accumulated at the site. Rotting food was also drawing rodents, crews say.
More From CBS13: Stimulus Check Update: When Might Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
With the help of Dillard Environmental Services and CHP, Caltrans crews started hauling away the trash. Still, with the dumping area going well beyond the highway, Caltrans says they will need to come back on Friday to finish the job.