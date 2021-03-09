KINGS BEACH (CBS13) — Authorities are warning residents and visitors to be aware of increased bear activity in the Tahoe area.
In one recent incident, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a family of bears got into the basement of a Kings beach home and tore it apart. Somehow, the mama bear and three cubs broke a gas in the process.
The smell of the gas prompted a neighbor to call 911 and first responders soon discovered the true culprits.
With the help of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the bears were safely removed. But the damage had been done.
Deputies say it appears that bear activity is coinciding with the warmer weather that settled in over the past few weeks.
Residents and visitors to the Sierra should always remember to keep their doors, windows and cars locked at all times. No food or food wrappers should be left out in the open, and bear proof-containers should properly secured and stored.